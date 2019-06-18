WATCH | Tow truck bursts into flames after being hit by police van in KZN
Footage has emerged of a horrific accident in which a police van collided with a tow truck, causing it to burst into flames, in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
According to local paramedics, the tow truck driver was pulled out of the vehicle shortly after the collision. He was critically injured and was treated on scene before being transported to hospital.
[WATCH] A tow truck caught alight after a police vehicle crashed into it on Friday afternoon in Empangeni, in northern #KZN. Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving #Accident #Fire #CarCrash @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/h5ui4TC3kX— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) June 18, 2019
The police officer was treated for moderate injuries.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police were investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving.
"On June 14 2019 at 18:45, a vehicle and a tow truck allegedly collided on the R34 highway, Empangeni. Both drivers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention. The tow truck caught fire and the flames were immediately extinguished," she said.