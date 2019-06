President Cyril Ramaphosa showed off his dance skills during a Youth Day celebration in Polokwane this week.

He was introduced by a school pupil and danced to the cheers of the crowd.

Getting down on his haunches and showing the crowd his moves, Ramaphosa certainly earned the title of dance king for the day.

The prez's moves even sparked calls for a dance-off. Cause k'sazobalit!