Walmer service station robbed

Shell Service Station in Heugh Road, Walmer was robbed at about 10.40pm on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said three robbers entered the store and held a 39-year-old cashier at gunpoint.

"One of the suspects asked for money from the cash register," Rheeder said.

"He then told her [the cashier] to hand over the money before demanding that she open the safe."

Rheeder said a petrol attendant saw the robbery unfold and ran to get help at another petrol station nearby.

"They pressed their panic button and called the police."

Rheeder said the suspects fled before the authorities arrived on the scene.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.