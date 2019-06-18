Man gunned down in Bethelsdorp

The body of a 20-year-old man was found dumped with multiple gunshot wounds in the bushes alongside Oosthuizen Street, in Bethelsdorp, on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body of Saanick Louw was discovered in the bushes after residents heard a series of gunshots.

“This is a common spot in the bushes where drugs are smoked. The motive and the suspect are still unknown,” she said.

“The incident is not gang related and police are investigating a case of murder.”

This comes after alleged gangster Donay Jacobs, 24, was gunned down by an unknown gunman at about 8.30pm while riding his bicycle in Hickory Street, Arcadia, on Monday.

Naidu said Jacobs, who was out on bail for a gang-related attempted murder in December 2018, was found lying dead in the street by residents.

"He was riding his BMX bicycle in the street when residents claim to have heard several gunshots," Naid said.

"They went to investigate and found Jacobs lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the head."

She said the motive was unknown but it is believed to be gang related.

“The deceased was allegedly affiliated to the Hondekoppe and Nice Time Boys gangs.

“It is unconfirmed if this is linked to the case, but all aspects will be investigated.”

The provincial organised crime investigation unit, also known as the Gang Unit, has taken over the case.