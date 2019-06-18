Kgalema Motlanthe launches project to give young people tech skills

News

By Thando Mpembe - 18 June 2019
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe is establishing a programme aimed at getting young people ready for the fourth industrial revolution.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says that universities do not adequately prepare students for the workplace. Motlanthe was speaking at the Youth Expo in Nasrec on Monday.

"The university curriculum has got to be revised to make it more relevant and practical in the world we live in," said Motlanthe.

According to EWN, Motlanthe says that South Africans should welcome the fourth industrial revolution as it seeks to improve quality of life and not take away people's jobs.

"Automation and the fourth industrial revolution will set you free from the drudgery of labour. We must not fear innovation and creation of new smart devices," says Motlanthe.

The former president has launched a youth programme that will focus on giving skills to young people for the fourth industrial revolution by getting them involved in technology.

