Guests evacuated as 4-star Cape Town hotel catches fire
Twenty-nine firefighters were activated to battle a fire in a Cape Town hotel on Tuesday morning.
The city's fire and rescue service was called out just after 5:30am.
By 7am, its crew had managed to contain the fire at the hotel in Langeberg Road, Durbanville.
A city official said eight firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle, a specialised vehicle and 29 staff members were on scene.
"All persons have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported as yet."
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is obtained.
