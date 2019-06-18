Guests evacuated as 4-star Cape Town hotel catches fire

Twenty-nine firefighters were activated to battle a fire in a Cape Town hotel on Tuesday morning.

The city's fire and rescue service was called out just after 5:30am.

By 7am, its crew had managed to contain the fire at the hotel in Langeberg Road, Durbanville.

A city official said eight firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle, a specialised vehicle and 29 staff members were on scene.

"All persons have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported as yet."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is obtained.