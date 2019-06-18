'Gangster' gunned down while out on bail

An alleged gangster was shot dead while riding his bicycle in Hickory Street, Arcadia on Monday night.

Donay Jacobs, 24, was gunned down by an unknown gunman at about 8.30pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Jacobs, who was out on bail for a gang-related attempted murder in December 2018, was found lying dead in the street by residents.

"He was riding his BMX bicycle in the street when residents claim to have heard several gunshots," Naidu said.

"They went to investigate and found Jacobs found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the head."

Naidu said the motive was unknown but believed to be gang-related.

“The deceased is allegedly affiliated to the Hondekoppe and Nice Time Boys gang groups.

“It is unconfirmed if this is linked to the case but all aspects will be investigated.”

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation unit, also known as the Gang Unit, has taken over the case.