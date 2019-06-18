Firefighter heroes reunited with baby they saved from the brink of death

“I went to their house, and then the mom came out and the baby was all pink and dressed up and she looked so cute,” said George.

The city of Cape Town reported that firefighters had reacted immediately to the desperate situation, and successfully managed to clear the baby’s airways and administer oxygen. After a few tense minutes, the baby started breathing again.

“Usually we don’t have good results on babies. We try our utmost and give our utmost support and expertise to the patient, and this time we were lucky to revive this baby. So there’s a good ending to this story," said firefighter Alroy Pieterse.

At the reunion the firefighters showered the infant with an assortment of baby clothes and products that George had managed to amass.

Bronlyn-Lee's mother Chantelle Jansen said that she thanks the Lord every day.

"Thank you very much to those that never gave up hope to save my baby," she said, overwhelmed by tears.