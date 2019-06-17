New twist in double-murder case

An application for an international warrant of arrest is being processed almost two years after the brutal murder of an elderly Port Elizabeth couple in their Summerstrand home.

The warrant comes after evidence implicated the couple’s Mozambican gardener, who was living on the property at the time of the double murder, and who then disappeared.

Andre Saaiman, 65, and his wife, Lidia, 69, were found dead in their Scott Street home on November 6 2017 in what is believed to have been a robbery turned murder.

The Herald has agreed not to name the wanted man to protect the investigation.

The request for an Interpol arrest warrant was made last week after state advocates issued an SA arrest warrant two weeks ago.

In 2018, Port Elizabeth detectives travelled to Mozambique to find the man, but were unsuccessful.

The National Prosecuting Authority weighed in on the case and has begun the process for extradition, despite the man not yet being arrested.

The delay in the arrest warrant comes after prosecutors asked for a detailed report from detectives on what transpired during their trip, as well as the verification of several other reports linked to evidence found at the house.

Details of the delay in the arrest emerged during an investigation by The Herald into progress on the case.

The postmortem reported the couple had suffered a gruesome end, with Andre hacked to death with an axe while Lidia was strangled with a cable tie.

It is believed the bodies were found more than a day after the murder.

They were discovered in the study after the couple’s daughter went to visit her parents.

Insiders revealed that, days after the attack, the gardener allegedly arrived in Mozambique with a large sum of money – thought to be cash stolen from the Saaimans’ safe.

DNA and other evidence found at the crime scene allegedly links him to the double murder.

Two weeks ago, state prosecutors agreed to issue the warrant based on this evidence.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said prosecutors were working through diplomatic legal channels to finalise the warrant.

“The warrant has been issued and the National Prosecuting Authority now deals with the procedure of contacting the Mozambique authorities to ensure the suspect is arrested,” she said.

Acting director of public prosecutions, Eastern Cape division, advocate Indra Goberdan, who is overseeing the investigation, said an Interpol arrest warrant was already in the pipeline.

Goberdan said the extradition request process was also under way, while the Interpol warrant was being processed.

“Once the suspect is detained in the foreign country, the paperwork will mostly be in place for an extradition to proceed,” he said.

“We want him to stand trial for the crime committed in SA.

“The family needs closure and also wants answers.”

State prosecutor advocate Marius Stander and detectives met with relatives last week to explain the process.

Goberdan said Mutual Legal Assistance channels were being used to streamline the process.

“The first step of a local warrant being issued has been done. A request for an Interpol warrant is under way and this will proceed to the ministry, who will liaise with the various other state departments.”

Mutual Legal Assistance is an agreement between the SA government and certain countries to facilitate arrest and extradition processes.

Goberdan said the case would likely proceed to the high court due to the vicious nature of the attack.

“The application for extradition and arrest is under way and involves several state departments within SA and Mozambique.”

Saaiman’s daughter, Leandra Pickard, could not be reached for comment.