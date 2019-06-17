Metro honours top 50 businesses in city

The city’s top 50 businesses were honoured at a celebratory event hosted by mayor Mongameli Bobani at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday night, for their ability to thrive under strenuous economic conditions.

The businesses were recognised in categories like top exporters, top investors, top newcomers, longstanding companies and top job creators.

But Bobani said he would, in future, like to see it expanded to allow companies to be measured as innovators, social entrepreneurs and digital transformation enterprises.

“We see a future where many more businesses establish operations in our city without too much red tape and bureaucracy – new businesses that will hopefully improve supply chain networks for the [Bay] business sector as well.

“You will be glad to know that we are now establishing a one-stop shop for business in the office of the mayor.

“This will enable greater efficiency for business when rezoning, MONGAMELI BOBANI building plan approvals, business licences and land procurement are required.

“We foresee better monitoring, evaluation and tracking of applications with this change.

“It will potentially entice more investments and discourage disinvestment.

“We see a city where commercial competition leads to greater job creation, innovative start-ups, new product offerings and generally better services for the end-consumer – our residents.”

Bobani said the aim was to see a city where business worked closely with local, provincial and national government to deal with social issues such as inequality, joblessness, crime and lack of opportunities.

The metro, he said, envisioned a city where innovation remained a constant; where it would grow and become a model coastal city by uplifting the poor and growing the middle class.

“This will change our fortunes as our municipality is overly [dependent] on grant funding.”

The Top 50 businesses include: Volkswagen SA, Isuzu Motors SA, Ford SA, Shatterprufe, Radisson Blu, The Boardwalk, Sun International, Makro, SA Canvas Port Elizabeth, Smartstone Port Elizabeth, Exclusive Hospitality Concepts, BLC Attorneys, RV Footwear and Fred Footwear.