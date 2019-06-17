iCollege students demand answers about their ‘jobs’

Failure to read a scholarship contract before signing it, saw students of iCollege in East London fuming when they realised they were signed up as employees of SA companies.

About 60 students recently stormed the college’s branch in Malcomess Park in Southernwood, East London demanding answers after they found out they were employed and earning “R42,000 per annum”.

According to information received from the department of labour, one student was registered as an employee at an automotive company in Polokwane while another worked for a mine in Mpumalanga.

Provincial labour spokesperson Ziphozihle Josefu said the matter has been referred to his department’s risk, anti-fraud and integrity unit for further investigation.

However, the college – which has 16 branches around the country offering free education for 12 months to the value of R42,000 – said registering students as employees was part of its programme.

According to marketing manager Lizel Booysen, all students were given jobs by employers sourced or approached by the college as full-time skills and training employees to undergo training at iCollege for a period of 12 months.

“The remuneration earned by the employee is enough to cover the tuition funds of the students,” she said.

According to Booysen, the funding was provided by employers approached and sourced by iCollege.

“Since students are employed during this period, they cannot be employed by any other company, nor can they claim UIF during this period. This is made very clear when a student is recruited and [the message is] reinforced during induction.

“Every student who is part of the iCollege programme is made aware of the process, has signed the employment contract and declarations that they understand the content of all the agreements they have signed,” said Booysen.