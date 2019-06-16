News

The Safa millions that don't exist

By SAZI HADEBE and BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS - 16 June 2019
Safa House in Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave/Sowetan

Well-placed sources have accused that South Africa's football governing body, Safa, of cooking its books to reflect a rosy bank balance when it is in fact R100m in the red.

Safa allegedly inserted an amount of $10m (R148m) into its 2018 financial statement as cash in the bank.

But they claim this amount refers to a donation made by Safa nine years ago, which Safa claims the sports, arts & culture department undertook to repay but hasn’t.

And while the department has denied this, and the only person who Safa claims can verify a department promise —  former department director-general Vernie Petersen —  died in February 2011.

