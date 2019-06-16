News

Cheaper cars for Treasury officials

By QAANITAH HUNTER - 16 June 2019
Finance minister, Tito Mboweni. File photo.
Finance minister, Tito Mboweni. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has instructed Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane to sell two BMW X5s that were bought by the department for his predecessor and the former deputy minister.

Mboweni, who in the meantime has opted not to use a state-provided car, initially told Mogajane to buy two cheaper cars for himself and his deputy.

The full story is in the Sunday Times.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs

Most Read

X