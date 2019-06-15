'They cursed him and tried to swat him away, but he persisted': Raymond Louw laid to rest

Dictators and autocrats are breathing a little easier today.

"The intolerant, the narrow-minded, the scared, the defensive, the haters of freedom, and in particular freedom of speech, are watching us lay to rest the man who never left them alone."

That is what journalist Anton Harber said on Friday during his eulogy at the funeral of veteran journalist Raymond Louw, 92, and his wife Jean, 87, at St Columba's Presbyterian Church in Parkview, Johannesburg.

"Like a mosquito on a hot summer's night on the savannah, he buzzed around the heads of those who challenged our right to speak our minds. They cursed him and tried to swat him away, but he persisted," Harber said.

"Today they hope they can rest a little easier, because Ray is gone."

Raymond died on June 5 after undergoing surgery, barely a day after the death of Jean who failed to recover after a fall.

Raymond was the former editor of the Rand Daily Mail (RDM) and Sunday Times.

He also chaired the South African chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa and was the vice-president of PEN SA.