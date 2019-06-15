Murdered farmer's wife under heavy guard at Stellenbosch memorial

Stefan Smit is the seventh friend Pieter Haasbroek has lost to murder, but what pained him most was that he was a “good and a kind man”.

Fighting tears as he spoke at Smit’s memorial service in Stellenbosch on Friday, Haasbroek said: “I am glad that the pastor didn’t say this was the will of the Lord. It was in each of these cases the will of the murderer.”

Four bodyguards for Smit’s wife, Zuhena, were positioned strategically in the Moederkerk Dutch Reformed Church, eyeing mourners from their vantage points. Outside, another guarded the side entrance.

Although the church was near capacity, all the pews on the right flank were kept empty, save for right in front where a bodyguard occupied the pew next to Zuhena’s.