Elderly KZN woman killed as truck rams car on freeway

By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER - 15 June 2019
A woman died after a truck crashed into the car she was travelling in on the N2, north of Durban on Friday
An elderly woman was killed when a truck rear-ended the car she was travelling in on the N2 north of Durban on Friday night.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said the accident occurred near Shaka’s Rock.

"An elderly female was found seated in the back seat of the vehicle in a critical condition.

"An advanced life support resuscitation was initiated. Unfortunately after all efforts were exhausted and the patient showed no sign of life, they were declared deceased."

Herbst said both drivers escaped with no injuries.

