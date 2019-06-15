Activists angry as Joburg Zoo takes on two new elephants, despite protests

Two free-roaming elephants from the Eastern Cape have been relocated to a small, barren enclosure in Joburg Zoo.

The move ignores more than 300,000 signatures to public petitions and a letter from leading elephant management experts to break the cycle of captivity.

The elephants were sold to Joburg Zoo in a deal done behind closed doors.

According to a sworn affidavit the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development (GDARD), "issued no permits for the import and transportation of captive elephants into the province of Gauteng in the period from December 1 2018 to May 13 2019".

GDARD is responsible for issuing moving permits for the elephants.

According to Ban Animal Trading (BAT), GDARD chose to hide information from the public, whom they are mandated to represent.

"GDARD and the Johannesburg Zoo have clearly worked together to hide the truth from the public," they say.

No comment was received on when the permits were finally issued. The elephants arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday June 13.

Brett Mitchell, chairman of the Elephant Reintegration Trust (ERT), says it is a disaster waiting to happen.