News

Zim accused denies raping ex-girlfriend, killing her lover

Trust Tofa refuses to answer questions

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 14 June 2019

And the 30-year-old at one stage attempted to leave the witness stand while testifying under cross-examination in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs

Most Read

X