Hilarious video clips of a soldier unable to keep up during a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) training session made the rounds on social media on Thursday.

The first videos show soldiers or trainees practising climbing a wall‚ but one is not as agile as the rest.

The recruit‚ Mabena‚ is slow or stops before completing the climb.

"Mabena‚ please disappoint me again‚ I knew it‚ Mabena‚" says the person recording the video.

Watch it below: