WATCH | Mabena the soldier keeps disappointing his comrades

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 14 June 2019
Mabena the soldier has South Africans in stitches
Hilarious video clips of a soldier unable to keep up during a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) training session made the rounds on social media on Thursday.

The first videos show soldiers or trainees practising climbing a wall‚ but one is not as agile as the rest.

The recruit‚ Mabena‚ is slow or stops before completing the climb.

"Mabena‚ please disappoint me again‚ I knew it‚ Mabena‚" says the person recording the video.

In the second part of the video‚ Mabena runs‚ but keeps slowing down.

The person recording continually reprimands him.

"That Mabena‚ he's just tall and lazy for nothing‚" the person says.

The footage resulted in Mabena topping the trends list. Here is a snapshot of some of the hilarious reactions:

