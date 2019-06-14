David Mabuza tells South Africans to stop stigmatising people with HIV

Mabuza said that SA, which has one of the highest rates of HIV infections in the world, has about 7.4 million HIV-positive citizens.

"We currently have 4.9 million people living with HIV that are on treatment. We need to initiate another 2 million on ARVs by December 2020."

He said the government would be focusing on the transmission of the virus in women and children.

"Our learners, especially adolescent girls and young women, will be getting focused attention from our government. This entails a holistic approach to sexuality, starting from age-appropriate life skills education in schools, so that young people have an understanding of their own bodies.

"We are approaching this work with utmost care and caution, so that we do not prematurely sexualise our children. It's important to gradually gravitate to that point where we talk about these things with our young people."