Zim murder accused tells Port Elizabeth court of ‘acid’ attack
Testifying on Wednesday in his own defence, Trust Tofa, 30, said the former girlfriend had lured him to her home in NU9 Motherwell on November 17 2016 and when he arrived what he thought was acid was thrown in his face.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.