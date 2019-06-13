WATCH | 'I'm grateful to be alive': Bloem biker speaks about horror crash

A damaged jaw, some bruises and stitches.

Remarkably, this was the extent of the injuries sustained by motorcyclist Jason Pieterse after a bakkie crashed into him at a traffic light.

He was left for dead on the side of the road in Bloemfontein.

"I am grateful that I'm alive, because there's a lot of people who don't have the opportunity to be able to live," Pieterse told TimesLIVE from his bed at Pelonomi Hospital on Wednesday.

A man driving a white bakkie collided with Pieterse, who was stationary at the time, in the early hours of Saturday morning in Zastron Street.

A video of the crash was circulated on social media.