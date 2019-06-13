Wanted gangster nabbed after tip-off

A man wanted for allegedly shooting at someone on Christmas Day in 2018, was arrested in Helenvale on Wednesday.

This after police received a tip-off about his location.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Dan Nel, 23, a gangster, was wanted by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation, also known as the Gang Unit, since the shooting.

“On Wednesday, Public Order Policing unit members received information about the possible whereabouts of the suspect and found him at a house in Voissen Street in Helenvale,” she said.

Naidu said Nel allegedly shot at a man standing outside his house in Reginald Street at about 4:40pm on December 25.

Nel allegedly entered the yard of the victim and fired one shot at him.

“No injuries were sustained and the suspect (Nel) fled the scene,” she said.

“The detectives are also probing possible links to other cases currently under investigation.”

Nel is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Thursday.