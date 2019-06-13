Unlicensed teen driver and father in court after deadly crash

An unlicensed teenager who allegedly collided with nine pupils while driving a bakkie near a school, killing one of them, will appear in court with his father in Limpopo on Thursday.

The 18-year-old grade 12 pupil from Mohlatlego Machaba Secondary School in Ga-Motupa village outside Tzaneen allegedly lost control of the vehicle. It ploughed into a group of pupils on June 4.

A 14-year-old boy died and eight other pupils were “recuperating from serious injuries at home”, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Thursday.