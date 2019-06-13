Parliament to probe 'unbecoming and uncharacteristic' conduct of MPs after fracas

The National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) hosts an week-long induction and orientation programme for MPs. It will finish on Thursday.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that Modise was forced to “physically” separate EFF and ANC MPs.

DA MP Annelie Lotriet, who was chairing the session, said Modise was forced to intervene as matters degenerated when EFF and ANC MPs threatened to attack each other during the induction session on law-making.

EFF MPs repeatedly told ANC MPs that “uyaphapha wena” (you’re just too forward) during turns to ask questions.

Lotriet said: “The first round of questions went well and in the second round a member of the EFF stood up and started with a speech instead of asking a question. As I could hear from the interpretation he was also insulting the ANC, so the ANC got quite upset. So I then intervened and asked the EFF member to please stop and refrain.”