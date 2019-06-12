Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit cops shot

Six police officials were shot and wounded in the Nyanga informal settlement in Cape Town during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The six officials, all from the Anti Gang Unit, were attacked while searching for wanted suspects.

This, just two weeks after Western Cape police formed a task team to investigate the killing of seven people in different parts of Khayelitsha and Nyanga settlements.

In one of the attacks in Samora Machel, five people were killed and another wounded in three separate incidents.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said: “The members who were on a tracing operation in Sweet Home Farm informal settlement had just apprehended one suspect allegedly linked to recent murders in Samora Machel.

"As the members were searching for another suspect, also sought for serious crime in the area, shots came from one of the shacks.

"Two members suffered serious injury and four others were also wounded. They have all been admitted to hospital."

Potelwa said difficulties in the search for the suspects were experienced due to the terrain, poor lighting and the shacks being erected close to each other.

"Unfortunately, the area is also a hide-out for dangerous criminals. A spate of murders took place in the area recently," she said.

Nyanga police station services six areas: Philippi Brown’s Farm, Old Crossroads, Nyanga East, Sweet Home Farm, Samora Machel and Heinz Park.