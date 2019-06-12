Water pipe burst in Motherwell

Several parts of Motherwell are without water due to a burst in the main pipeline.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality announced on Wednesday that the affected areas included Nu 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

According to the municipal spokesperson, Mthubanzi Mniki, the pipeline has since been shut down.

"Infrastructure and Engineering teams are currently busy with the repair. Work will continue through the night and water is expected to be restored by tomorrow (Thursday) morning," Mniki said.

He added that water tankers have been arranged and will be deployed as required.

"Information about the exact locations for water tankers will be availed to ward councillors, the municipality would like to apologise for this unforeseen incident," he concluded.