WATCH | Slo-mo footage of a great white shark latching onto a tuna head

Incredible slow motion footage has been released of a great white shark lunging up and grabbing the head of a tuna off the coast of Mossel Bay, in the Western Cape.

The video was filmed during a cage-diving trip in March.

Filmed in slow-motion, the shark rises from the depths to grab a tuna head in its jaws. It then shakes it from side to side before dragging it back below the water.

That part of SA's coastline is known for its abundance of sharks, with tourists flocking from around the world to see the great white shark.