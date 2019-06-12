Service delivery protests are on the rise this year, warn experts

The number of service delivery protests for 2019 has already eclipsed the total for 2016.

That's what Municipal IQ, which specialises in local government data, revealed on Tuesday.

Municipal IQ monitors protests via information that publicly available, such as media reports and police media statements.

They count protests staged by community members against municipalities about issues that are the responsibility (or the perceived responsibility) of local government.

They exclude protests over issues outside of local government’s ambit, such as those related to political parties.

So far this year they have recorded 140 service delivery protests nationwide, compared to 137 in 2016 and 82 in 2011.