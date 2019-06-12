President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza on Tuesday received a report on land reform from an advisory panel appointed in September 2018.

The panel was appointed to help the inter-ministerial committee on land reform‚ chaired by Mabuza‚ by looking at policy issues around land reform‚ including restitution‚ redistribution‚ tenure security and agricultural support.

It was also asked to review‚ research and suggest models for the government to implement “a fair and equitable land reform process that redresses the injustices of the past‚ increases agricultural output‚ promotes economic growth and protects food security”.

“This report is an important step forward in our quest to right the original sin by developing solutions which are not only uniquely South African but, most importantly, build a society in which all may share in the wealth of our land‚” Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

The report will be presented to the cabinet before it becomes publicly available. The panel, led by public policy and development planning specialist Dr Vuyo Mahlathi, comprised the following members:

● Ruth Hall‚ a researcher and professor at the University of the Western Cape’s Institute for Poverty‚ Land and Agrarian Studies;

● Mohammed Karaan‚ a professor of agricultural economics at Stellenbosch University;

● Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi‚ a lawyer‚ public speaker and author;

● Bulelwa Mabasa‚ an admitted attorney with experience in land restitution and reform;

● Thandi Ngcobo‚ CEO and founder of the Dr JL Dube Institute at the University of KwaZulu-Natal;

● Wandile Sihlobo‚ head of research at the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA and independent agricultural economic adviser to Afgrain Food Group;

● Daniel Kriek‚ president of AgriSA;

● Thato Moagi‚ an emerging farmer and entrepreneur; and

● Nick Serfontein‚ chair of the Sernick Group and 2016 Free State Farmer of the Year.