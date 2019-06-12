More than 100 taken for questioning as police raid 'bad buildings' in Joburg

More than 100 people were taken in for questioning as authorities raided "hijacked" and problem buildings in Hillbrow and the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday.

Several people rounded up for questioning were surprised by the arrests.

Their building was one of several raided during an integrated "bad buildings" operation carried out by Johannesburg metro police, SAPS, Midvaal traffic police and a security company.

The aim of the raids was to weed out criminal elements and determine if municipal by-laws are being contravened.

Some of the 37 men who were put into the back of a police vehicle for profiling claimed that they had been asleep in their rooms in a block of flats raided on the corner of Esselen and Edith Cavell streets.

The men demanded to know why they were being forced to sit outside the building before being taken to the police vehicle.