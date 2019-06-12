Cyril Ramaphosa demands report on initiate deaths
President Cyril Ramaphosa has demanded traditional leaders account for the high number of initiate deaths and penile amputations that overshadow traditional male circumcision every year.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has demanded traditional leaders account for the high number of initiate deaths and penile amputations that overshadow traditional male circumcision every year.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.