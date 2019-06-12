Body found on Arlington tip in Walmer

The partially clothed body of a man was found on the Arlington tip in Victoria Drive in Walmer on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the staff at the tip alerted the Walmer Community Service Centre at about 10.40pm.

"The man was found lying on his back and had several stab wounds to the head, chest and face. Medical services arrived on the scene and declared the man dead on arrival," she said.

"It is suspected that he was killed on the tip. There are holes in the perimeter fence and it is suspected that is how access was gained.

"What exactly transpired leading to the murder remains unknown at this stage."

On Monday, police found the body of a man, also partially clothed, behind a shack in Motherwell.

He had also been stabbed multiple times.

Janse van Rensburg said there was no link between the attacks and that the motive was unclear.

Asked if the murder was linked to a vigilante justice attack, Janse van Rensburg said all aspects would be investigated.

Anyone who can assist with identifying the bodies is urged to contact Walmer Police Station on 041-509-4018 or 10111.