'We're out of here' - Vicki Momberg loses another legal team after another court outburst

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has fallen out with another set of lawyers following an outburst during her appeal proceedings at the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Momberg was convicted on four counts of crimen injuria last year for using the k-word 48 times against police officers and 10111 operators trying to help her after a smash-and-grab incident in 2016.

The presiding magistrate at the Randburg Magistrate’s court, Pravina Rugoonandan, sentenced Momberg to an effective two-year prison sentence for the crimes, though after a short prison stay she was granted bail once she succeeded in being granted leave to appeal last year.

She has now launched the appeal at the High Court in Johannesburg to overturn her conviction and sentence.

Throughout her criminal trial, Momberg argued that she was in such a state of panic following the smash-and-grab that she had no control of her actions, a defence known to the court as sane automatism or non-pathological criminal incapacity.

Ultimately, magistrate Rugoonandan believed this was an insufficient defence and ruled that Momberg had full control of her faculties when she was dishing out the dozens of slurs at her victims.

On Tuesday morning, Momberg returned to the court with her recently appointed new legal team, advocate Anesh Sukdeo and attorney Wesley Rogers.

Before proceedings could begin in earnest, Momberg began interrupting proceedings because she claimed she was unwilling to tolerate the media presence in the courtroom, particularly after judge Thifhelimbilu Mudua agreed to let video cameras into the room to cover the proceedings.

While her lawyers tried to explain that they would not be willing to launch an application to remove reporters from the courtroom, Momberg stood up in the dock and began addressing the judge herself.