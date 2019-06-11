Yet another teenage pupil has been stabbed in an apparent gang-related brawl involving weapons at a high school in Mossel Bay.

The 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed at the Indwe Secondary School in KwaNonqaba.

"A group of learners were brought in for questioning‚ but unfortunately no arrests have been made yet‚" police spokesperson Cpt Malcolm Potjie said on Tuesday.

Jessica Shelver‚ spokesperson for the Western Cape education MEC‚ said the incident was thought to be gang related.

"On Monday morning at around at 11am when the learners were about to write their exam‚ there was a commotion in the yard of the school‚" said Shelver.

"A group of boys were fighting and using weapons. SAPS was contacted and they tried to settle the fight as there were many learners involved. A grade 9‚ 15-year-old ... was injured in the fight and was rushed to the hospital‚" she said.