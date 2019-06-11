News

North West teen stabbed to death by pupil while walking home from school

By Nico Gous - 11 June 2019
Another teenager has been killed near his school, this time in the North West.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

A 15-year-old pupil was murdered while walking home after school on Monday in Mooinooi, North West.

“Felies Sithembile, 15, was allegedly stabbed by another 15-year-old learner on Monday,” said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh on Tuesday.

Sithembile was on his way home after school around 2pm when the suspect stabbed him with a knife on Segwaleane Road. The suspect is enrolled at another school.

“According to information available, the victim was then taken to a local clinic by a passerby, but he succumbed to his injuries,” said Myburgh.

The suspect fled but his parents handed him over to police on Tuesday around 8.30am.

