Man found dead with multiple stab wounds in Motherwell

The partially clothed body of a man with multiple stab wounds was found lying behind a house in Motherwell at about 9.30pm on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said the identity of the man and details of what happened were unknown.

“Police were alerted to screaming coming from the back of a house. When they arrived, the body of the deceased man was found lying in a field behind the house.

"He had multiple stab wounds all over his body,” he said.

“The man is estimated to be about 30 years of age and had no identification on him.”

Beetge said the man did not live at the address.

“No witnesses have come forward, so details on what had happened are currently unknown,” he said.

Asked if the killing was possibly a vigilante justice attack, Beetge confirmed that it was being looked into.

A case of murder is under investigation.