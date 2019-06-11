'I was made a scapegoat,' says Dlamini in scathing resignation letter

“Given the influence of the media nowadays and how it has been used to destroy some of us. The African National Congress has the responsibility of giving all of us a hearing, more particularly those that serve in the executive,” Dlamini bemoaned.

Her resignation from parliament on Monday came after President Cyril Ramaphosa did not include her in his cabinet.

Had she remained as an ordinary member of the national assembly, she would have lost her right to a significant pension as a former minister.

Dlamini used her letter to Magashule to hit out at some leaders of the party, saying some of them have “made themselves look clean when that has not been proven”.

She said a challenge in the party is that there are people who think they “own” the president and the secretary-general, without elaborating who they were.

“The very same people that complained about this during the past leadership are repeating this and I am not sure whether they think this is good when it is done by them,” Dlamini wrote.

She further added: “It is also worrisome that these are members in the NEC that have fought all presidents from president Nelson Mandela, president Thabo Mbeki and president Jacob Zuma. I am waiting to see what they are planning for the present leadership.”