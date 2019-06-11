Give dad a proudly Nelson Mandela Bay Father's Day

With the Nelson Mandela Bay Pass things have gotten a bit easier as you give the pass holder the option to choose what they want to do.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay Pass provides you with free admission and discount to over 60 attractions and activities in and around Nelson Mandela Bay,” said Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's economic development tourism and agriculture executive director Anele Qaba.

So if your dad is the adventurous type, he can experience some of the following activities for Father’s Day:

20% or more discount on the Sundays River Cruise and/or Sandsledding experience;

Free Adrenalin Addo Zipline;

Free ice rink entrance and skate hire;

Free 45-minute beach ride at Maitlands Beach with Curonova;

Free scenic one-hour trail ride or half price for the three-hour beach and bush ride with Heavenly Stables;

Free 30-minute guided Segway or Fat Wheel Scooter tour;

Free mountain biking trails or hiking trails permit at Hopewell Conservation Estate;

Free round of Golf at Humewood Golf Club or Walmer Golf Club;

Marine Training Consulting Pass offers a free Tri Dive and only R350 for an ocean dive;

Pass holders can choose from a few offers, including free surfing lessons and bicycle rental, at the Ocean Side Surf Store;

Free entrance and canoe or bicycle rental at Pearson Resort;

Free day pass at Valley Crag Indoor Climbing Centre.

For the less adventurous dads there is other options, such as:

Free entrance to Addo Elephant National Park;

Free entry to Addo Wildlife;

Free Ama ‘TUK-TUK Beacons of Hope’ Tour;

Free entry to Bayworld;

Free entry to Daniell Cheetah Project;

Free entrance to the Donkin Lighthouse and Lighthouse keyring.

Free Fairview Race Course race card, drink and a R50 entertainment voucher;

Free entrance, free animal feed and a free farmhouse breakfast at Holmeleigh Farmyard;

Free entrance to Kragga Kamma Game Park;

Three-hour safari and lunch from the deck menu at Kuzuko Lodge;

Free donkey cart ride at Pine Lodge, in Cape Recife;

Free entrance to Seaview Predator Park.

Check out the Nelson Mandela Bay pass website for all the things you can do and why not buy him one.

“We would also like to request that people support local businesses and buy local products as this will help stimulate the local economy. The city has a variety of markets that have a diverse range of locally produced products,” Qaba said.

“The whole idea behind our #ShareTheBay campaign is to share what the city has to offer in terms of tourism and locally produced products and we want to encourage local business to use the hashtag to promote their products.”

One such a local company is Mastertons.

Founded in Port Elizabeth by Ronald John Masterton in 1924, Mastertons Coffee & Tea Specialists have been pioneers in the roasting and blending of top-quality coffee ever since.

With a wide range of coffee blends, the finest decaf, a variety of fine teas and coffee accessories, there is more than enough varieties to pick from for that special dad.

Mastertons have collaborated with Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism and are giving away a special Father’s Day blend to one lucky winner to spoil their dad!

To enter click here.

The competition closes on June 14.

Prizes to be collected at their new premises at 92 Main Road, in Walmer.