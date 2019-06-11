Fire rips through shacks in PE township
At about 3am, the Area Qextension residents, including five babies, were forced from their beds as their homes burnt to the ground.
At about 3am, the Area Qextension residents, including five babies, were forced from their beds as their homes burnt to the ground.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.