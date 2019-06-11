Assault case postponed pending investigation

The man accused of savagely beating his former girlfriend at a Port Elizabeth beachfront establishment was released on bail and had his case postponed in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Monday pending further investigations.

Mzukisi Luzipho was released on R1,000 bail, but faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after Fumani Jacob, 20, a law student at Nelson Mandela University, was allegedly assaulted by him at the Cubana bar, in Marine Drive.

Video footage, which was widely circulated on social media, also showed Luzipho allegedly assaulting another woman at a Sandton nightclub in Johannesburg.