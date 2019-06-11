Assault case postponed pending investigation
Man released on R1,000 bail
The man accused of savagely beating his former girlfriend at a Port Elizabeth beachfront establishment was released on bail and had his case postponed in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Monday pending further investigations.
Mzukisi Luzipho was released on R1,000 bail, but faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after Fumani Jacob, 20, a law student at Nelson Mandela University, was allegedly assaulted by him at the Cubana bar, in Marine Drive.
Video footage, which was widely circulated on social media, also showed Luzipho allegedly assaulting another woman at a Sandton nightclub in Johannesburg.
The video came to light merely two weeks after Jacob was allegedly assaulted by Luzipho.
Jacob laid criminal charges against Luzipho who briefly appeared in court on Tuesday when the matter was postponed for the state to conduct further investigations.
Luzipho’s alleged second victim, a 25-year-old woman who asked not to be named, previously told The Herald and its sister publication Weekend Post that Luzipho had assaulted her on March 16 while she was on holiday in Johannesburg.
Only once she returned to Port Elizabeth after her Johannesburg trip, had she gone to see a doctor who confirmed she had three cracked ribs.
The woman said after the video had been shared on social media, she had to leave Port Elizabeth and return to her hometown of East London.