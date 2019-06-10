WATCH | 'Swazi Gold' dagga farmers fear new SA law could crush them

Mbuso has been growing cannabis for 14 years. He lives and tends the illicit crop in Swaziland, which is now known officially as Eswatini.

Mbuso is just one of scores in this small kingdom who depend on high demand from their much larger neighbour South Africa for their potent cannabis strain known as "Swazi Gold".

But Mbuso and others are worried that a recent legal amendment in SA could choke their businesses. In September, South Africa's Constitutional Court decriminalised the use and cultivation of cannabis in private space. But the decision did not legalise its trade or distribution. Even displaying cannabis in public remains legally dubious.

Mbuso already had plans of changing crops but says he needed the full profits from one more harvest.

Florida-based company Profile Solutions Inc has recently received a coveted 10-year licence to produce and sell hemp and medical-grade cannabis in Eswatini. But small-scale farmers like Mbuso are still being prosecuted, detained and having their crops of recreational marijuana burnt.