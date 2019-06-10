Port Elizabeth's dancing Ivanah impresses US actor Will Smith

Nine million.

That is how many people have watched a Port Elizabeth child's dancing video after Hollywood heavyweights Jada Pinkett-Smith and hubby Will Smith reposted a video to Instagram of the little girl busting a move in the street.

The video of six-year-old dancing sensation Ivanah Campbell jiving to Paga A Bebida Da Bela by DjBBoy has been shared by other verified Instagrammers such as the Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter Yemi Alade, and by Okay Africa, a digital media platform dedicated to African culture, music and politics.

Pinkett-Smith was delighted to come across the little girl, captioning her post: "This girl has life figured out! I'm bout to go find me some traffic right now … and dance that part!"