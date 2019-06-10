Jeffreys Bay siblings aim for record-breaking swims to swell funds for hospital emergency room
The Bredell sisters from Jeffreys Bay are taking on the world, as they prepare to be record-breaking swimmers with a cause. The sisters’ March 2020 goal is to raise funds towards the R100m needed for the construction of an emergency room at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town.
