'I raised the wrong son for 20 years'

A mother whose newborn boy was swapped with another in a hospital mix-up 20 years ago wants her biological son back.

Maki*, of Kagiso on the West Rand, learnt with shock five years ago that a 20-year-old man she had raised as her own son was in fact not hers.

The 43-year-old mother of five told Sowetan that she came to know about the mix-up when she took her ex-husband to court to force him to pay child maintenance for their children.

The father demanded DNA tests on four children before committing to pay child support. The tests were done on all her children and both parents in 2014.

The results came back positive for her and her husband and their three children and showed, however, that they were not biological parents to the 20 year-old who was a teen then.

"It just didn't make sense to me what the results meant, I just cried and didn't know what to do or where to go," Maki said.

She believes that her biological son, born in August 1998, may have been swapped by a nurse at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital (then Paardekraal Hospital) in Krugersdorp.

Maki, who works as cleaner, said a second DNA test was conducted again in 2014, but the results remained the same. A third test was conducted last year, but also produced the same results.