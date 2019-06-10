Driver of BMW which hit pedestrian in Humewood walks free

The driver of a BMW which hit and killed a pedestrian in Humewood early on Sunday walked out of the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court holding cells a free man on Monday after the state opted not to enrol the case.

The charges, which include culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol, are however likely to be reinstated once the police have completed their investigation.

The accident occurred in Beach Road.

It is alleged that Hester Hammond, believed to be in her 40s, was crossing the street near the popular Beer Shack nightclub when she was knocked down by the man, 42, who had reportedly been driving a friend's car at the time.

The vehicle was travelling from Summerstrand in the direction of Kings Beach.

According to earlier reports, the woman was a warder at St Albans Prison.