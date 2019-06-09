Kempton Park suburbs without power until Tuesday after blast

An explosion at a substation is the cause of outages in a number of suburbs in Kempton Park.

Residents are only expected to have their electricity switched back on from 6pm on Tuesday, as a result of substantial damage being caused to the Glen Marais sub-station, the City of Ekurhuleni said in a statement on Sunday.

The city said: "After full assessment of the damage and work that needs to be done, we expect to start switching customers back from Tuesday 6pm. Areas affected include: Norkem Park, parts of Birchleigh, Allen Grove, Nimrod Park, Witfontein and Glen Marais."

Residents are fuming, with some saying they have been without power since early on Saturday. Here is a selection of views shared on the city's social media pages:

"You guys are heartless."

"No contingency plans, no maintenance, just wait for it to burn. So much for being the best run municipality."