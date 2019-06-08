Late ANC activist laid to rest in Mthatha

A South African flag is flying at half mast as the funeral of the late ANC activist, Laura Mpahlwa, is underway in Mthatha this morning.

A huge marquee stands outside the home of the beloved 90-year-old struggle stalwart and is filled with politicians including premier Oscar Mabuyane and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, who gave a moving tribute describing "Khuluza" as his other mother.

Other dignitaries present and sharing tributes include Nafcoc president Sabelo Macingwane, Professor Mfenyana and Snuki Zikalala.

Her grandchildren also shared loving memories of their grandmother. Mongezi Mpahlwa shared a funny story of how Mpahlwa would always pack him at least 30 amagwinya (fat cakes) whenever they came to visit her Ncambedlana farm. Mabuyane is expected to deliver the eulogy.