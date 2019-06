A jogger was killed when a vehicle knocked him down in a hit-and-run incident in Durban on Saturday morning.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said a security guard found the man, believed to be in his forties, on the side of the road in Jan Smuts Avenue.

"He was declared dead on the scene. A case of culpable homicide was opened," she said.