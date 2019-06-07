Zimbabwean pilot facing culpable homicide denied bail
A 31-year old Zimbabwe national facing a litany of charges including culpable homicide was denied bail when he appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
A 31-year old Zimbabwe national facing a litany of charges including culpable homicide was denied bail when he appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.